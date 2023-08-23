All Fatz restaurant locations permanently closed

All 18 locations in South Carolina, North Carolina and Tennessee have been permanently closed.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Many customers got a surprise Wednesday when they arrived at their favorite Fatz Southern Kitchen location for lunch. Turns out, it was a surprise for workers, too.

We knew it was coming, we just didn't know when, on what day," Creel told News 19.

The move comes after the restaurant owner filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, according to Creel. The restaurant, formerly known as Fatz Cafe, had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy before, according to Creel, before being sold to a new owner.