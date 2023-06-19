'Even if you don't live in Monroe, it's there for you' | Here's where you can find free meals for kids this summer

State and federal dollars help feed more than a million students between both states during the summer months when school is out.

MONROE, N.C. — Free school lunch availability for all students, no matter their income, is now underway in both South and North Carolina.

There are a few ways to find a location near you.

To find nutritious summer meals at no cost near you for kids and teens who are ages 18 and younger:

Text "Food" to 304-304 for information in English or “COMIDA” to 304-304 for information in Spanish.

Use the USDA Site Finder Map

Check your local school district website or social media.

Most North Carolina school districts started their programs this week.

"All children under the age of 18 can come to Monroe Middle School our site this year, centrally located in the county," Andrew Houlihan, Union County Public Schools Superintendent's said.

The Summer Nutrition Program gives meals at no cost.

"We do want to encourage our families and really spread the word that that is available," Houlihan said. "Take advantage of that program even if you don't live in Monroe, it's there for you."

South Carolina has already started its food distribution program.

“We're doing both breakfast and lunch that they have to eat on site," Lindsay Machak, Rock Hill Schools Executive Director of Communications and Marketing, said.

The free meals for all will continue for Rock Hill Schools in the upcoming school year. Last school year students could pay up to about $64 a month for lunch and breakfast.

This upcoming year that number will be zero.

"We want to eliminate barriers to food insecurity in our community and this is just one step toward that," Machak said.

The Rock Hill school’s Board of Education voted to fund a pilot program that provides free breakfast and lunch at all the district's schools.

"It's gonna cost us $660,000," Machak said.

Machak said the district's finance department was able to work out the cost.

Especially with the district already having to foot the bill for existing school lunch debt piling up for students this past year.

"We said, why don't we take a proactive approach and provide this for everyone?" Machak said.

The pilot program runs for a year and at the end of the program, district leaders will evaluate its effectiveness and its future.

WCNC Charlotte is always asking "where's the money?" If you need help, reach out to WCNC Charlotte by emailing money@wcnc.com.



"For those parents who can't afford the meals, they won't have to fill out an application," Machak said. "So that removes the stigma that removes any barriers of language or writing or reading that a parent might have and we're just going to offer it to all children, no questions asked."

Both national and state leaders continue to advocate for universal free breakfast and lunch.

In just the first four months of the school year, North Carolina had already racked up a $3 million bill and in South Carolina, The Education Data Initiative estimates every kid in the state would owe an average of $168 in school debt.