Fuel Pizza says rising rent forced them to close South End location

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After more than 20 years in its South End location, Fuel Pizza, known for serving New York-style slices quietly closed this week.

A manager at Fuel Pizza told our Lexi Wilson that their lease was up in South End and said their rent was being raised. Because of this, they said they just couldn't come to an agreement.

Fuel Pizza said they are still looking to stay in South End and open a new location in the future.

Fuel Pizza's closing is just another Charlotte staple forced to close because they couldn't afford the rising rent. Mr. K's Ice Cream closed back in early 2021 followed quickly by Price's Chicken Coop.

More recently, Midnight Diner moved its South End location to Uptown and Central Coffee Co. closed its store on Camden Road.





