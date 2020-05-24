Get your fair food fix via drive-thru event

EXCITING NEWS!!! DRIVE-THRU FAIR FOOD DAYS! Weekend One: May 22-25, 2020 Weekend Two: May 29-31, 2020 Hours: 12-8 p.m. CASH ONLY Join us at the State Fairgrounds in Raleigh for a kick-off to summer with some delicious fair treats. Enter the fairgrounds parking area off Trinity Road and order from your car. To maintain social distancing, please remain in your vehicle. Servers will come to you. Please make sure you go to the ATM prior to arriving. There will not be an ATM accessible at the Fairgrounds. NOW, ON TO THE MENU... Menu (CASH ONLY) for Weekend One (menu could change for weekend two) Funnel Cakes: $6 Deep Fried Oreos: $5 Deep Fried Snickers: $5 Fresh Squeezed Lemonade 32oz: $4 Bottled Water: $2 Candy Apple: $3 Candy Apple with Nuts: $4 Cotton Candy: $5 Tropical Delights Smoothies (strawberry, pina colada, peach) Pineapple Cup: $10 Regular Cup: $5 Dole Whip Float: $7 Dole Whip Cup: $5