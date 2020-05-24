Get your fair food fix via drive-thru event

The North Carolina State Fair will be hosting Drive-Thru Fair Food Days May 22 - 25 and May 29-31. The events will run from noon to 8 p.m. Sales are cash only.
RALEIGH, N.C. — Are you looking for a little road trip to break up the cabin fever? Take a quick day trip to Raleigh where you can get a taste of the North Carolina State Fair food without leaving your car.
The North Carolina State Fair will be hosting Drive-Thru Fair Food Days May 22 - 25 and May 29-31. The events will run from noon to 8 p.m. Sales are limited to cash only.
Drivers should enter the fairgrounds parking area off of Trinity Road in Raleigh, NC. Orders will be placed from your car and servers will come to you. People are asked to remain in their vehicles to maintain social distancing.
Here is the fair food menu:
- Funnel Cake - $6
- Deep Fried Oreos - $5
- Deep Fried Snickers - $5
- Fresh Squeezed Lemonade - $4
- Bottled Water - $2
- Candy Apple - $3
- Candy Apple with Nuts - $4
- Cotton Candy - $5
- Dole Whip Cup - $5
- Dole Whip Float - $7
- Smoothie Pineapple - $10
- Smoothie Cup (flavors: pina colada, strawberry, peach)- $5
The North Carolina State Fair is planned for Oct. 15-25 at the N.C. State Fairgrounds.
