Global supply shortages, shipping delays affecting NC food stamps

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced due to global shortages and delays in shipments it was unable to include return envelopes in the monthly mailing food stamp recertifications for February.
NC DHHS said return envelopes will likely not be included in the monthly mailings for March as well.
Health officials said food stamp recipients still received the recertification form and can still submit those forms to continue receiving benefits, if still eligible.
The recertifications can be returned to the local Department of Social Services in the following ways:
- Dropped off at the local Department of Social Services
- Faxed
- Mailed using personal envelope (address is listed on the top left-hand corner of the recertification form)
If food stamp recipients have any questions about their options for submitting the recertification, they should contact their local DSS.
