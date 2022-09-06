GRITS CLT crowned winner of Charlotte's best Black-owned food truck competition

The winner of the 4-series competition was announced during the Duke's Mayo Classic game over Labor Day weekend.

Sponsored by Charlotte's Black Business Owners Corp (BBOC) and Duke's Mayo, "Crownin' QC's Best Black-owned Food Truck" campaign held four competitions, beginning on July 8th and culminating in the final competition at the Duke's Mayo Classic on Saturday, Sept.3.

The final competition included three Black-owned food trucks, GRITS CLT, Endless Soulfood & Catering and Made From Scratch. Each finalist had won one of the previous three competitions in the series.

For the final competition at the Duke's Mayo Classic, each food truck had 1.5 hours to create a dish using a Mystery Basket and a large jar of Duke's Mayonnaise, according to a press release from BBOC.

GRITS CLT wowed the judges and won the competition by creating tacos with the given ingredients. Several judges were present, including Mayor Vi Lyles, and Congresswoman Alma Adams.

As the grand prize winner, GRITS CLT was awarded a $6,000 Accelerator grant, provided by Duke's Mayo and BBOC's Build Black Fund. Winning second place, Endless Soulfood won a $2,000 Accelerator grant. Made From Scratch received a $500 Accelerator Grant, taking third place.

