After 54 years, Gus' Sir Beef closes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's time to say goodbye to another local favorite.

After 54 years of service, Gus' Sir Beef restaurant is closing its doors for good.

The owner posted a long thank you message on the southern staple's Facebook page. They say the restaurant has been through so much including the passing of their parents and co-founders, plus the recession and then COVID-19.

Full message from Gus' Sir Beef:

This is one of the hardest moments of my life, and I am sorry it took so long to post.

I have to share with our Customers family and friends. Having fought so hard through the Great Recession, and then the Passing of our dad and founder, then COVID, and our mom and Co-founder’s passing, we were ready to soldier on and continue to serve the “Fresh My Farm” homemade meals that made Gus’ Sir Beef a true southern staple And historic landmark In Charlotte.

I operated through these times placing band aides on an aging building and building reserves for a day when I could repair the roof and update the interior. However the strains of COVID depleted those funds. Emerging from COVID, we fought hard to keep those band aids in place and rebuild our reserves. Rregrettably the rain and extreme low temperatures of late December and early January caused a sudden failure in portions of the roof decking of the restaurant and the cost to repair is above my means.

I have prayed long and hard over this decision; taking into account the need to repair my knee and the issues with the building. It’s not just me, it’s not just a landmark, it is not just my parents legacy, it’s a part of me. It’s a place rich of heart and memories. A place rich in friendships and family ties. It transcended a humble dining experience and became a living history to people, myself and my siblings. It’s the legacy that Gus and Calliope Bacogeorge wanted it to be.

Therefore, it is with a heavy heart that I announce that Gus’ Sir Beef will be closing its door for good and will not reopen without a blessing from God’s hands. We will miss the opportunity to say our farewells in person and love on our many customers, family and close friends that have made Gus’ everything it was, is and will always be; a place to come home to; a place to enjoy a simple homemade fresh meal, and a place to make new friends. We love you all. Thank you for my 23 years at Gus’, and for the 54 years under my parents, and family. It has been a privilege and our honor to serve the Charlotte and surrounding communities these many years."

