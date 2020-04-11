Harriet's Hamburgers delivers free burgers at polls

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hungry voters waiting in line at two Charlotte voting precincts on Election Day received free hamburgers before casting their ballots.
Harriet's Hamburgers, located inside Charlotte's Optimist Hall off North Brevard Street, delivered the snacks at the West Charlotte Recreation Center and Greater Galilee Baptist Church around lunchtime.
Harriet's Hamburgers opened in mid-September. Their menu offers two things: burgers and French fries, but there is a "secret menu" which features a cheese-stuffed hamburger.