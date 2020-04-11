x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Charlotte's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Charlotte, North Carolina | WCNC.com

Food

Harriet's Hamburgers delivers free burgers at polls

The Optimist Hall-based business delivered hamburgers to voters at two Charlotte precincts.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hungry voters waiting in line at two Charlotte voting precincts on Election Day received free hamburgers before casting their ballots.

Harriet's Hamburgers, located inside Charlotte's Optimist Hall off North Brevard Street, delivered the snacks at the West Charlotte Recreation Center and Greater Galilee Baptist Church around lunchtime.

Harriet's Hamburgers opened in mid-September. Their menu offers two things: burgers and French fries, but there is a "secret menu" which features a cheese-stuffed hamburger. 