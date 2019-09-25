VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Muggles, prepare yourselves!

The Sugar Shack Donuts & Coffee is bringing back the long-awaited Harry Potter themed golden snitch donuts.

The donuts are topped with magical butterbeer glaze, gold sprinkles, and white chocolate snitch wings.

The specialty will only be available on October 15 and 16. However, the spell casting donuts will only be available at the Lombardy, Midlothian, Va Beach locations.

Anyone is welcome to make a call in preorder before October 13.

Sugar Shack Donuts is a small-batch donut shop founded in Virginia. They make 25 donuts at a time by hand. They also only use fresh fruits in our glazes, jellies, and fritters.

