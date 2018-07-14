CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Starting on July 20, you can enjoy a meal at a five-star restaurant for an affordable price.

Queen’s Feast kicks off Friday, July 2, and 125 restaurants in nine counties are participating in the annual event. The best part? You can enjoy a full three-course meal for $30 or $35.

How does a diner participate in Queen's Feast? 1) Search participating restaurants by location or alphabetically on our Restaurants pages.

2) Click on each restaurant’s name to view location, reservation information, description, and the restaurant’s special Charlotte Restaurant Week® menu.

3) Make advance reservations during dinner hours (only) or call ahead for seating at the restaurant(s) where you would like to dine, as indicated on the individual restaurant’s Charlotte Restaurant Week website page (either by telephone or online).

4) Arrive at the restaurant on the date and time reserved, tell the host/hostess your name and reservation time and that you are there to partake in the Charlotte Restaurant Week menu.

5) No passes, tickets, or restaurant coupons are required.

6) If for any reason you are unable to make it to a restaurant for your reserved seating, please be courteous and call the restaurant as soon as possible in advance to cancel the reservation.

According to Queen’s Feast, reservations are recommended, and if you must cancel a reservation, they ask that you please do so as soon as possible.

Here are just some of the restaurants participating:

Uptown Charlotte

5Church ($35)

204 North Kitchen & Cocktails ($35)

Aria Tuscan Grill ($30)

Bernardin's at Ratcliffe ($35)

BLT Steak ($35)

Brazz Carvery & Brazilian Steakhouse ($35)

Caffe Siena ($35)

The Capital Grille ($35)

Chima Brazilian Steakhouse ($35)

City Smoke ($30)

The Daily Tavern ($30)

NoDa

Heist Brewery ($30)

NoDa Brewing Company with TIN Kitchen ($30)

Plaza Midwood

Bistro La Bon ($35)

Yama Izakaya ($30)

Quail Hollow / Park Crossing

Ilios Noche - Quail Corners [this location only] ($35)

Salisbury / Gold Hill / Rowan

Morgan Ridge Vineyards & Brewhouse ($35)

South End

Luciano's Ristorante Italiano ($35)

Nikko Japanese Restaurant & Sushi Bar ($30)

O-Ku Sushi ($35)

Sullivan's Steakhouse ($35)

For the full list of participating restaurants please click here.

The promotion runs through July 29.

