HEX Coffee will expand its location at Camp North End

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — HEX Coffee announced Wednesday morning that it will be moving from its current 1,100-square-foot spot in Camp North End’s Boileryard district to a new 2,700-square-foot location at 201 Camp Road.

According to a news release, HEX Coffee’s new space, which is being designed by Bryan Southwick of brandshopdesign, will feature a contemporary, clean aesthetic.

Using a modular setup, the shop will be subdivided for different uses including a sleek coffee bar and open cafe area with varied seating for 40, space for public, private and educational events and a full-service kitchen. The location will also feature ample outdoor seating. HEX Coffee expects to open its expanded location in late 2022.

HEX Coffee was started by friends Chandler Wrenn, Tanner Morita and John Michael Cord as a local pop-up in 2015.

“HEX Coffee has always been about education and hospitality. Coffee is a powerful motivator that connects people and brings communities together, and we want to be at the forefront of that culture-building,” said Chandler Wrenn, co-founder of HEX Coffee. “Charlotte is our home; Camp North End is our place; and this new location is truly the embodiment of everything we’ve worked for over the past seven years.”

"We’ve always evolved to fit the space we’ve operated in, and this is the first time we feel like we're truly creating the space and atmosphere we've always wanted to," Wrenn added.

