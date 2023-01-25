3 Charlotte restaurants, chefs nominated for James Beard Awards

The James Beard Awards, considered to be among the nation’s most prestigious honors, recognize exceptional talent in the culinary and food media industries.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The James Beard Foundation announced Wednesday its 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards Semifinalists.

Our local nominees include Greg Collier of Leah & Louise for Outstanding Chef, Salud Cerveceria for Outstanding Bar and Sam Hart of Counter- for Best Chef in the Southeast.

Nominees will be announced on Wednesday, March 29, and winners will be celebrated at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards Ceremony on Monday, June 5, 2023, at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

We couldn't be more excited to share the Restaurant and Chef Award semifinalists of the 2023 James Beard Awards, presented by @CapitalOne! Take a look at the full list: https://t.co/wj6gngeEh6 — James Beard Foundation (@beardfoundation) January 25, 2023

"Congratulations to all our 2023 James Beard Award Semifinalists! This is always an exhilarating moment as we kick off the Awards cycle and recognize the outstanding achievements of individuals and teams across the country,” said Clare Reichenbach, CEO of the James Beard Foundation. “After a year of fundamental changes, we look forward to building on the progress made, celebrating those paving a better future for us all—through their talent and craft, service to others, and commitment to a better, more sustainable industry. We look forward to sharing more exciting details for the 2023 ceremonies in the coming days.”

The James Beard Awards, considered to be among the nation’s most prestigious honors, recognize exceptional talent in the culinary and food media industries.

“Congratulations to our 2023 Semifinalists. It is exciting to see deserving talent across the industry be recognized for their achievement—and that the changes we made to our policies and procedures are still bearing fruit,” Tanya Holland, Chair of the James Beard Awards Committee, James Beard Foundation Board of Trustee, said. “I am honored to be part of a program that can have a positive effect on so many.” “We are so thrilled to recognize this year’s Restaurant and Chef Awards Semifinalists, a truly diverse group of talented individuals across the culinary industry,” said Adrian Miller, Restaurant and Chef Awards Committee Chair.

