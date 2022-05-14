Jiggy With The Piggy Festival brings thousands to downtown Kannapolis

The festival attracts the best barbecue pitmasters from across the country to compete for that top prize.

This week, barbecue lovers from across the country descended on Kannapolis for the annual Jiggy with the Piggy Festival.

The festival attracts the best barbecue pitmasters from across the country to compete for that top prize.

This is the first time the festival has been back in two years.

“At 11’ o clock we turned in for the people’s choice, it was pulled pork. Then at noon, we turned in some chicken, chicken thighs," said Mark Davis, a first-time competitor.

Saturday was the last time pit masters could impress the judges and earn bragging rights for one of the largest sanctioned events by the Kansas City Barbecue Society.

“It's totally different than cooking in the backyard," said Nate Robertson, also a first-time competitor with Davis. "You know, there's these precise turn in-times. And you're not just cooking for wife, kids, mama.”

For two years, COVID-19 kept these smoking pits away from the city.

It also held spending in the city at bay.

“There are people everywhere," said Annette Privette Keller with the City of Kannapolis. "And there's also our downtown, people are walking down there and visiting the shops and doing everything that you know buying food.”

While the judging was going on, people shopped and ate food from vendors from around the city.

The festival also brought in famous pitmasters from the West Coast like the "Lady of Q", Sylvie Curry.

"I've come to every one of the competitions here in Kannapolis since its inception, except the ones in COVID," she said. "And the reason for that being that my husband's actually from Kannapolis, born and raised here. My sister is here, all family over here at all.

Curry currently lives in San Diego County, California. She's a solo female pitmaster who's competed in world championship barbecue competitions. She also was inducted into the California BBQ Association Hall of Fame and starred as a competitor in the hit Netflix show The American Barbecue Showdown.

When asked what her best meat was today and how she hoped to place, she responded cautiously optimistic.

"I didn't mess up any meats, so that's a good start," she said.

Curry ultimately placed 9th overall.

The grand prize winner was Paula and Jeff Lee representing CBF Que from Marshville, N.C.

Jiggy with the Piggy BBQ Competition Results

CBF Que from Marshville, North Carolina was named the Grand Champion of the event and won $1,250.

The Reserve Champion is Chunky BBQ from Harrisburg, Penn., and they took home $1,000.

The Top Ten are listed below:

Grand Champion: CBF Que (Paula and Jeff Lee)

Reserve Champion: Chunky BBQ (Stephanie & John Shirey)

3rd – Muttley Crew BBQ from Apex, N.C.

4th – Redneck Scientific from Angier, N.C.

5th – One-Eyed Pig BBQ from Union, S.C.

6th – Smokin Skullies from Goldsboro, N.C.

7th – Brother-in-Law BBQ Team from Fletcher, N.C.

8th – Good Googly Goo BBQ from Mitchellville, M.D.

9th – Lady of Q from Ramona, C.A.

10th – Pappy & Roley’s from Asheville, N.C.

First Place Chicken – Redneck Scientific from Angier, N.C.

First Place Pork Ribs – Pappy & Roley’s from Asheville, N.C.

First Place Pork – Bad Rooster from Lavonia, G.A.

First Place Brisket – Smokin Skullies from Goldsboro, N.C.