KFC testing new menu item in Charlotte

The nuggets, which are seasoned with KFC's legendary 11 herbs and spices, come in 8, 12 and 36-piece orders for a limited time.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There's a new nugget in town. Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) is introducing its new chicken nugget at select Charlotte-area restaurants.

The nuggets, which are seasoned with KFC's unique Original Recipe of 11 herbs and spices, are 100% white meat and hand-breaded. KFC nuggets are available at select Charlotte restaurants starting Monday, July 18, for a limited time.

"While nuggets often come in small packages, that doesn't mean they should have small flavor," Nick Chavez, KFC's CMO, said. "Our Kentucky Friend Chicken Nuggets offer a new way to enjoy our distinctive 11 herbs & spices and will have you saying that's finger lickin' good."

KFC's nuggets come in 8-, 12- and 36-piece sizes, and come with your choice of KFC sauce, honey barbecue, classic ranch and honey mustard dipping sauces. The nuggets will be available at restaurants in Charlotte and surrounding areas, including Concord, Mint Hill, Salisbury and Shelby.

KFC first introduced the nuggets at several Atrium Health maternity centers before rolling them out at restaurants in the Charlotte metro.

