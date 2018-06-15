CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte fried chicken lovers are about to have a new place to try an old favorite.

According to multiple reports, KFC will test its version of chicken and waffles starting June 18 through July 29 at locations in Charlotte, Asheville, and Greenville, S.C. Included in your order will be several pieces of KFC’s signature Extra Crispy chicken and three Belgian waffle and a side of syrup.

The dish is KFC’s latest attempt to use Southern-inspired flavors and will bring the cult favorite to a wider segment of customers.

“We know that chicken and waffles has a cult following across the country, especially in the South, but not everyone has it available close by,” Mike Wesley, U.S. senior marketing director told Charlotte Business Journal.

Earlier this month, KFC announced it plans to test a plant-based chicken at its restaurants in the United Kingdom.





