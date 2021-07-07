The King's Kitchen in Uptown set to reopen for dinner service on Friday

The non-profit restaurant that helps give back to the homeless community has been closed for more than a year due to the pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The King's Kitchen is making a long-awaited return on Friday, July 9 opening for dinner service for the first time in more than a year.

The Uptown restaurant at the corner of W. Trade and Church Streets is known for its service in helping to support and offer resources like job training for those experiencing homelessness.

"We meet the people on the streets where they are and we let them know that we are here, we are a resource" The King's Kitchen assistant general manager Joseph Kirkland said. "We love them and we care or them and we want to help them achieve their goals.”

The coronavirus pandemic, unfortunately, forced the restaurant into an extended closing, yet during that time The King's Kitchen still managed to find ways to give back by providing more than 190,000 meals to the community.

“A lot of our donors have stepped up to help," Kirkland said. "During the pandemic, I saw a lot of restaurants that weren’t going to make it, but I never lost faith that The King’s Kitchen would be back.”

As part of the come back the restaurant has undergone some renovations to the patio and dining room areas, as well as remodeled bathrooms, new paint, and tabletops.

“We definitely did revitalize the menu—freshen it up," The King's Kitchen executive chef Phil Barnes said.

The hope is that the reopening beginning at 5pm on Friday will welcome new guests and returning ones too.

“The best thing you can do is come and eat, support us and keep our business going," Chef Barnes said.

