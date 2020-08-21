New Krispy Kreme store with doughnut vending machine coming to South End

Krispy Kreme gave he media a sneak peek of their swanky new digs in South End, including a look at a donut delivery device you won't see anywhere else.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's a North Carolina name-brand known around the world and their newest location is right here in the Queen City.

Krispy Kreme gave he media aa sneak peek of their swanky new digs in South End, including a look at a donut delivery device you won't see anywhere else.

Few things can brighten up a rainy day like one of North Carolina's favorite global exports, even in Charlotte's trendy South End.

"This Krispy Kreme is gonna be different than most Krispy Kremes you would see anywhere else," said Rhianna Simard, District manager.

Just across from the company's Innovation Center, the newest Krispy Kreme has a Queen City feel.

"It has a definitely different vibe we have some local artistry that's up for us," said Simard.

It has everything else you'd expect; paper hats, neon cursive and enough variations on the classic donut to make your eyes glaze over.

But amid the ice cream sandwiches and milkshakes, one innovation stands alone - outside -- the world's first-ever Krispy Kreme vending machine.

"First ever, we're doing a little experiment we're gonna test it out and see how it goes and hopefully we can build upon it," said Simard

24/7, you can score a fresh three-pack with a simple swipe. If the censing machine's a hit here, you can expect to see more elsewhere, giving this iconic brand one more point of contact.

And you thought this was just about donuts.

Krispy Kreme South End opens to the public this coming Monday.