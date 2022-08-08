Krispy Kreme brings back pumpkin spice earlier than ever

Krispy Kreme fans can now enjoy six pumpkin spice doughnuts, including the new pumpkin spiced latte swirl doughnut and pumpkin spice iced coffee.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Pumpkin spice season is back at Krispy Kreme: For the earliest time ever, North Carolina's iconic doughnut chain is breaking out its fall flavor lineup.

Krispy Kreme's pumpkin spice rollout includes the all-new Pumpkin Spice Latte Swirl Doughnut, which is a spin on the popular fall beverage that started the pumpkin spice craze. It is a pumpkin spice doughnut dipped in a pumpkin spice and sugar blend, topped with a blend of vanilla and coffee buttercream.

Pumpkin spice season 2022 started on Aug. 8, one month earlier than last year. This year's lineup includes a pumpkin spice version of Krispy Kreme's legendary Original Glazed doughnut, pumpkin spice original filled cheesecake doughnuts and a pumpkin spice cake doughnut.

"Sure, pumpkin spice is generally associated with fall, but true fans of the flavor will agree that August is close enough," Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme's global chief brand officer, said. "So, we're pulling fall forward, enabling our guests to indulge and enjoy early with delicious pumpkin spice doughnuts and drinks."

The fall menu includes, of course, a pumpkin spice latte and the new Krispy Kreme pumpkin spice iced coffee. Krispy Kreme's pumpkin spice collection is available at participating locations through Aug. 28.

