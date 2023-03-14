New name and design coming to Latta Arcade in Uptown

Officials also say they eventually want to add a cocktail bar, coffee bar and taproom to The Alley.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A brand new concept is coming to Uptown later this year and it includes some fan-favorite food spots.

The historic Latta Arcade is being redeveloped and renamed The Alley.

Some of the businesses that will open there include:

The Dumpling Lady will open a new concept at The Alley in late 2023, the popular brand’s first location in Uptown, serving their signature dumplings and a rotating selection of traditional Sichuan cuisine. Felix Empanadas, which already has one store in The Alley, has begun construction on its second store, Carnales, which will serve tortas, quesadillas, alambres, and breakfast tacos, with plans to open in Q2 2023. Wentworth & Fenn, a chef-owned scratch bakery, will open its second Charlotte location at The Alley in late 2023.

“Latta Arcade is a place of history and appreciation in Charlotte and we look forward to building upon that storied reputation. We’re taking an elevated approach to design and placemaking and, most importantly, restoring the historic building as a destination for commerce and community by bringing ‘elevated streeteats’ to the first-floor alleyway filled with quick service restaurants,” Sam Ankin, founder and managing principal for Northpond, said.

