Legion Brewing is expanding its footprint outside of Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Legion Brewing, a Charlotte-based craft brewing company best known for its Juicy Jay IPA, recently expanded its distribution footprint outside of the Charlotte area for the first time.

According to a news release, Legion’s beer can now be found on tap and on grocery shelves in nearby Gastonia, Belmont, and Lincolnton in North Carolina through a distribution agreement with Standard Distributors.

Legion will cross state lines to the south and partner with B&B Distributors to bring their brands to Fort Mill and Rock Hill, South Carolina.

“We are excited to be able to share what we love with our North Carolina neighbors to the west and our neighbors to the south in South Carolina,” Phil Buchy, owner and CEO of Legion Brewing, said. “The Legion community is growing thanks to the support of our loyal local fans, and I look forward to introducing Legion beer to more cities throughout the Carolinas in the near future.”

Legion said this expansion is a natural next step for them to share their beer with nearby fans.

“This has been a long-anticipated relationship with a fantastic Charlotte-based brewery that we have been looking forward to for a long time,” Brandon Garrett, Craft Brand Manager at Standard Distributors, said, “Juicy Jay is an absolute hammer to bring to the market along with all the other delicious brand extensions. Standard and Legion will work together to bring quality beer to Gaston County for a long time.”

