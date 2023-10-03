'It will be a week of reminiscing' | Lincoln’s Haberdashery closing, with plans to transform space into new restaurant

The restaurant has not provided further details about the new restaurant or when it will open, but encouraged customers to visit this week for a "farewell."

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A beloved Charlotte restaurant is closing, with plans to honor a late Charlotte chef in a new project. Lincoln's Haberdashery announced Tuesday that this week will be the restaurant's last.

After Oct. 8, the space will be reimagined into a concept that Chef Michael Shortino had been working on before his death, according to a post on Instagram.

His family announced Michael Shortino's death in early September and said his daughter, Chef Cassie Shortino, would be stepping in to fulfill his dream of the legacy continuing with her.

"This decision was not easy for our family, but we believe it's the best way to honor his memory and continue feeling close to him," the post reads. "We are excited about the new concept and can't wait to share more with you. It will be a place where we celebrate his love for food and Southend, and we hope you embrace us in this new chapter."

The restaurant has not provided further details about the new restaurant or when it will open, but encouraged customers to visit this week for a "farewell" to the popular South End spot.