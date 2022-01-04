LIST: Restaurants participating in Queen's Feast this year

The event, which runs from Jan. 21 to Jan. 30, includes 70 of the best restaurants in eight counties around the Charlotte area.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Queen's Feast, Charlotte's restaurant week, is back and better than ever.

The event, which runs from Jan. 21 to Jan. 30, includes 70 of the best restaurants in eight counties around the Charlotte area. Guests will receive three courses at dinner for a special prix fixe price ($30, $35, $40, or $45 per person, depending on the restaurant, not including tax and gratuity.)

Reservations are recommended.

