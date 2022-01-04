LIST: Restaurants participating in Queen's Feast this year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Queen's Feast, Charlotte's restaurant week, is back and better than ever.
The event, which runs from Jan. 21 to Jan. 30, includes 70 of the best restaurants in eight counties around the Charlotte area. Guests will receive three courses at dinner for a special prix fixe price ($30, $35, $40, or $45 per person, depending on the restaurant, not including tax and gratuity.)
Reservations are recommended.
- Belmont / Gaston Co.
- Concord / Cabarrus Co.
- Dilworth
- Eastover / Myers Park
- Elizabeth
- Fort Mill / Rock Hill / York Co.
- Hickory / Catawba Co.
- Huntersville / North Mecklenburg Co.
- Indian Land / Lancaster Co.
- Midtown
- Montford Park / Park Road
- Plaza Midwood
- South End
- South Perimeter / Ballantyne / Pineville
- SouthPark / Foxcroft
- Southwest Charlotte / Ayrsley
- Locust / Stanly Co.
- Statesville / Iredell Co.
- University
- Uptown Charlotte
- Church & Union
- Aria Tuscan Grill
- BLT Steak
- Bernardin's at Ratcliffe
- Brazz Carvery & Steakhouse
- The Capital Grille
- Deluxe, The Fun Art of Dining
- Estampa Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse
- Fahrenheit
- Forchetta Italian Kitchen
- Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ
- La Belle Helene
- Mizu
- Red Salt by David Burke
- Ruth's Chris Steak House - Uptown
- Sea Level NC
- Tupelo Honey
