Mac's Speed Shop to raise money for Second Harvest with hushpuppies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — You can get hushpuppies with a purpose this summer.

Starting July 20, Mac's Speed Shop will begin charging $1 for unlimited hushpuppies for two with the purchase of a meal, while diners at SouthBound can pay $1 for unlimited chips and salsa with the purchase of a meal.

Previously, Mac's Speed Shop provided free hushpuppies and SouthBound provided free chips and salsa. This initiative is meant to help reduce food waste within the establishments. Additionally, the businesses will be donating the proceeds from these purchases to Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina.

Second Harvest distributes 82 million pounds of food and other household items every year to its 24-county service area, which includes Mecklenburg, Union, Gaston, and Cabarrus counties.

