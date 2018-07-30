CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- If you're from the Queen City (or just a transplant like I am) you know Charlotte has no shortage of great food, and it looks like big publications are also taking note.

Food & Wine wrote an article stating 2018 is Charlotte Restaurant Scene's breakout year -- and they've listed the reasons why.

Of course on Day one the author had to visit Price's Chicken Coop, it's a Charlotte staple and quite frankly has some of the best fried chicken in the city.

"The best way to devour? Eating out of its white box curbside with a sweet tea in hand," Food & Wine wrote.

The author then took some time to visit some of the best breweries in town, and let me tell you, we have a lot.

Some of the breweries she visited:

Suffolk Punch

Hyde Brewing’s

Triple C Brewing Co.

Wooden Robot Brewery

Bold Missy Brewery

biking brewery tour.

Finally, after the beer tours, the author visited Haberdish for lunch ( a great choice -- you have to try the sweet potato dumplings)

The author describes the restaurant as "a mixtape of the South’s greatest food hits."

There are plenty more restaurants the author visited while in the Queen City, click here to read the rest of the article.

