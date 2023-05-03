All-day restaurant and market coming to Elizabeth

Rosemont will be a neighborhood gourmet market and will also have grab-and-go breakfast and lunch options and provisions for cooking at home.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Rosemont Market & Wine Bar will open its doors on Monday, May 15 in the new Elizabeth on Seventh building in Charlotte’s Elizabeth neighborhood.

Rosemont is part of the 1957 Hospitality Group, which owns and operates The Crunkleton and Cheat’s Cheesesteak Parlor, which are both in Elizabeth.



According to a news release, Rosemont will be a neighborhood gourmet market and will also have grab-and-go breakfast and lunch options and provisions for cooking at home.

Breakfast and lunch at Rosemont will be served counter service style, featuring pastries, sandwiches, soups and salads, along with an array of coffee, espresso-based drinks, and nitro cold brew. Dinner will feature a full-service, sit-down menu including wine bar-style tapas, larger shareable entrees and salads, as well as desserts.

