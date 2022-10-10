Milkbread's 2nd location opens Monday in Plaza Midwood

This new location of milkbread is in the iconic former Dairy Queen building, where the team thoughtfully honored the special corner in the Charlotte community.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Milkbread, the all-day café focused on milk bread donuts, crispy chicken, bowls, salads, toasts, coffee and small production independent beverages officially opens its second location on Monday, Oct. 10.

Joe and Katy Kindred, the husband-wife duo of Kindred, Hello, Sailor, and milkbread in Davidson, said they are thrilled to be sharing their new milkbread concept with the Charlotte community in the Plaza Midwood neighborhood.

This new location of milkbread is in the iconic former Dairy Queen building, where the team thoughtfully honored the special corner in the Charlotte community with a careful restoration, a news release said.

This location is a walk-up service only, where guests will order at the window. The design, led by co-owner Katy Kindred, was a careful restoration of the original silhouette of the building built in 1950 with contemporary finishes that honor the building’s mid-century past while feeling current and fresh.

The menu includes a soft serve as an ode to the former Dairy Queen, alongside milkbread favorites like milkbread Donuts in original glaze, milk chocolate, and a rotating seasonal flavor, crispy chicken biscuit, roasted mushroom toast, the hot dip, momo salad, crispy chicken bites, and milkbread cinny rolls. The beverage menu offerings include coffee, espresso, matcha and non-alcoholic drinks served all day, with a rotating selection of small-production independent wine and beer in the evening.

"We’re thrilled to be opening our second location of milkbread in such a special building and neighborhood of Charlotte,” co-owner Katy Kindred shared. “We wanted to honor this building for the community and bring a local small business into the space. We spent months renovating it to reflect the milkbread concept and to bring new life to the space.”

Milkbread's first location opened in Joe and Katy’s hometown of Davidson, NC in Jan. 2022.

