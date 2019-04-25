HOUSTON — Hershey's says it is bringing a new permanent KitKat flavor to the United States for the first time in nearly 10 years.

The flavor is called "Duos Mint + Dark Chocolate."

“KIT KAT® is known around the world for its inventive flavors,” said Christopher Kinnard, KIT KAT® senior brand manager. “Our fans in the U.S. have been requesting new KIT KAT® flavors and we're excited to share we are adding to the KIT KAT® family with the launch of KIT KAT® Duos Mint + Dark Chocolate. But here’s the best part - we are just getting started. Keep your eyes peeled; there is more to come from the KIT KAT® brand.”

The company describes the mint KitKat as "a mashup of two iconic flavors. A mint crème on the top and dark chocolate on the bottom, all surrounding light and crispy wafers."

The flavor will be available nationwide in December.

