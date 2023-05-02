What is North Carolina's most popular barbecue restaurant?

We all know barbecue is serious business in the Carolinas — the debate between Eastern and Western barbecue will never end — but you don't have to go far to find the most popular barbecue restaurant in our area.
According to the website Bet Carolina, Charlotte's Midwood Smokehouse can lay claim to being the most popular spot in all of North Carolina. The website reached this conclusion by diving into Google search data for North Carolina.
Midwood smoked the competition, garnering 83% of all queries related to barbecue in North Carolina. The Plaza Midwood staple, which has expanded to multiple locations in the Charlotte area, is known for its burnt ends and smoked wings, as well as its bacon-wrapped jalapenos and skillet cornbread.
Now, some sages would tell you that's because the best barbecue can't be found on the web, instead passing it down from generation to generation so when it's time to eat barbecue there's no question about where you're getting it.
One of those candidates would undoubtedly be Red Bridges BBQ in Shelby, which has earned national acclaim over the years. They've been serving up traditional Lexington-style North Carolina barbecue since the 1940s and you simply can't go to Shelby without stopping in for a bite.
Top five most popular barbecue restaurants in North Carolina, according to Bet Carolina
- Plaza Midwood, multiple locations
- Red Bridges BBQ, Shelby
- Switzerland Cafe, Little Switzerland
- Skylight Inn BBQ, Ayden
- Buxton Hall BBQ, Asheville
