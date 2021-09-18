It's National Cheeseburger Day! Here's where you can score deals in Charlotte

Several fast food places in our area have special deals going on to commemorate the occasion.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sept. 18 is National Cheeseburger Day, and several fast food places in our area have special deals going on to commemorate the occasion.

Piedmont Social House is offering 50% off all burgers, including Beyond Burger and Matty Melt, on Sept. 18th.

At Jack in the Box, get their Sourdough Patty Melt combo which includes a small drink and small fries for only $5.99. Jack in the Box is keeping the party going all weekend long with a free Jumbo Jack Cheeseburger with any purchase through their app. This lasts from September 18 to September 20.

Burger King Royal Perks members can receive a free cheeseburger when they place an order of at least $1 on the Burger King App or at bk.com.

All Harry's Hamburgers are $10 with unlimited toppings included from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. This deal excludes The Black Label Burger & Harry's Melt.

At Red Robin, members get buy-one-get-one 50% off cheeseburgers. This deal is good once per day all week.

Wendy's is offering a juicy buy-one-get-one-free premium cheeseburger. This offer is only available via the Wendy’s app from September 13 to 19.

Hurry to your favorite burger spot in the Queen City as these deals are sure to be gone by the end of the weekend.