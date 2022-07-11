It's 'National French Fry Day' on Wednesday—here's where to find the best deals

McDonald's, Wendy's, and Burger King are handing out fries for free, but there are catches.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Wednesday, July 13, marks National French Fry Day!

Popular fast food chains like McDonald's and Wendy's are offering free fries for the day, but there are some strings attached.

McDonald's is giving away a free large order of fries, no purchase necessary. However, the free fries can only be ordered through the app, not in stores, and customers must be a member of McDonald's loyalty program to cash in on the deal.

Wendy's is offering a longer deal. The popular chain is hosting "Fry Week," in which free fries will come with a specific purchase subject to change each day of the week.

For example, on Tuesday, customers can get free medium fries with any purchase of a salad.

However, these free fries can only be claimed through the app and customer's must also be a part of Wendy's digital loyalty program.