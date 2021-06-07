National Fried Chicken Day: Who has the best in Charlotte?

Bojangles opened its first location in Charlotte on this day in 1977. The Queen City is loaded with great fried chicken, but whose is the best?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It seems like there's a national day for everything these days, but some are more important than others.

Tuesday, July 6, is a great example. Not only is it National Fried Chicken Day, it's all the 41st anniversary of the very first Bojangles to open in Charlotte back in 1977.

To celebrate, Charlotte's legendary fried chicken chain is asking folks to wish them a happy birthday on Twitter for a chance to win a special prize. Besides, what could be better than free fried chicken?

WCNC Charlotte is asking for your suggestions on who has the best fried chicken in the Carolinas. Recommendations have ranged from the recently closed Price's Chicken Coop to Mr. C's in Concord. And of course, there's the not-so-hidden gem that is the Quik Shoppe gas station at the corner of South Boulevard and East Boulevard, which is said to have some of the best chicken in the city.

Today is a very important day in North Carolina History. July 6th, 1977 @Bojangles started in Charlotte. pic.twitter.com/bpTgRBEI0W — Brad Panovich (@wxbrad) July 6, 2021

"South 21s," wrote one person. "Not only the fried chicken but also their trout plate. The best cole slow hands down!"

Who has the best fried chicken in Charlotte? Text us at 704-329-3600 and we may share your response on WCNC Charlotte!

