NC-based cookies are among Oprah's favorite things

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — A Chapel Hill baker has landed on Oprah's famous "Favorite Things" List this year.
Tonya's Cookies Pecan Crisp Jar, which is filled with baker Tonya Council's gluten-free treats, caught the attention of the media mogul.
"You won’t even know that these are gluten-free! Baker Tonya Council wanted GF cookies that tasted like her grandmother’s pie. The result: a sweet treat that’s rich while somehow staying very light," Winfrey wrote of the cookies.
The jar of cookies is $43 and can be purchased on Tonya's Cookies' website.
