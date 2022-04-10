NC State Fair's 40 new foods include rattlesnake corn dog, Dole Pineapple Splits

There are also a few new drink options, including Moose Joose Slushie's "Fall In A Cup" Green Apple Loaded Slushie and OMG! Banana Pudding's "My Mom's Magic Punch."

RALEIGH, N.C. — Pickle pizza, rattlesnake corn dogs and Dole Pineapple Splits are just a few of the 40 new foods coming to the North Carolina State Fair this year.

The fair released its official list of new food on Tuesday. The fair runs Oct. 13-23 at the N.C. State Fairgrounds.

Among the new sweet options this year is a frozen banana pudding taco from Chick-N-Que food truck, Churros To Go's Sparkling Churros, which are covered in colorful sprinkles, and Kora's Cookie Dough's Oreo Crumble Cookie Dough on a Stick.

Hot Chix Hotcakes & Chicken has two new items: Pumpkin Spice Mini Pancakes and Churro Tots served with dulce de leche sauce for dipping.

