New Morelia gourmet Paletas shop will give away 1,000+ free popsicles at grand opening

The Mexican-style popsicle shop is hosting its grand opening this weekend.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you're looking for something fun and excited to do in Charlotte this weekend, then here is your chance.

Morelia Gourmet Paletas is hosting the grand opening of its South End location on April 30 and May 1 starting at 1 p.m. where it's giving away 1,000 free popsicles to lucky customers.

The Miami-based Mexican-style popsicle shop is known for its artisan popsicles, handcrafted with a combination of Italian gelato and French sorbet, fresh fruits and other 100% natural ingredients.

Morelia Gourmet Paletas uses a unique "pick it, dip it, top it" experience for its popsicles. It also offers 16 popsicle flavors including mango, passion fruit, Belgian chocolate, and Nutella, making for endless possibilities of flavor combinations.

Morelia Gourmet Paletas is located at 1425 Winnifred St. Suite #104, near restaurants like Stir and North Italia in South End.