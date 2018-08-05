Listen up Bojangles' fans.

The iconic Charlotte-based fried chicken chain is giving fans an option to win a year's worth of Bojangles for free. That's right, no purchase necessary.

YOU could enjoy a year's worth of Cajun Filet Biscuits 😮 Just join our E-Club by May 14, and you'll be entered to win. Details: https://t.co/3nLGyRlqvR. pic.twitter.com/BraisYcPnQ — Bojangles' (@Bojangles1977) May 8, 2018

All you have to do to enter the contest is sign up for their E-Club by May 14 to win. Those who have already signed up for E-Club prior to the start of the Entry Period and (b) remains a member of Bojangles’® E-Club as of the end of the Entry Period will automatically receive an entry into the Giveaway.

The winner will receive a set of Bojangles’ gift cards totaling $1,825 that expire December 31, 2019.

Click here to learn more about the contest.

Bojangles' is also hosting a contest on their Instagram page where one lucky fan could win $1,000 or a Bojangles' gift card. All you have to do to win in SNAP SHARE and VOTE

SNAP

Take a photo of The One. The Only. Bojangles’

Cajun Filet Biscuit®.

SHARE

Post your photo to Instagram with #cajunfiletcontest

by June 7th, 2018.

VOTE

Vote for your favorite photo among the five finalists

June 9th to 14th.

Click here to learn more about this contest.

