Listen up Bojangles' fans.
The iconic Charlotte-based fried chicken chain is giving fans an option to win a year's worth of Bojangles for free. That's right, no purchase necessary.
All you have to do to enter the contest is sign up for their E-Club by May 14 to win. Those who have already signed up for E-Club prior to the start of the Entry Period and (b) remains a member of Bojangles’® E-Club as of the end of the Entry Period will automatically receive an entry into the Giveaway.
The winner will receive a set of Bojangles’ gift cards totaling $1,825 that expire December 31, 2019.
Click here to learn more about the contest.
Bojangles' is also hosting a contest on their Instagram page where one lucky fan could win $1,000 or a Bojangles' gift card. All you have to do to win in SNAP SHARE and VOTE
SNAP
Take a photo of The One. The Only. Bojangles’
Cajun Filet Biscuit®.
SHARE
Post your photo to Instagram with #cajunfiletcontest
by June 7th, 2018.
VOTE
Vote for your favorite photo among the five finalists
June 9th to 14th.
Click here to learn more about this contest.