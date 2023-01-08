Popular chicken restaurant now open at Charlotte Douglas International Airport

They serve chicken tenders, nuggets and sandwiches, as well as milkshakes and salads.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Fans of the chicken restaurant PDQ can now have it as they wait for their plane!

Note: The attached video aired before the location opened.

A new location has opened in Concourse E at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, across from Sycamore Brewing.

They serve chicken tenders, nuggets and sandwiches, as well as milkshakes and salads.





MORE ON WCNC

FREE PODCASTS



Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts