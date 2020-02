Pub sub lovers, the time has finally come. ALL Publix subs will be on sale starting Feb. 20!

According to the Facebook page, "Are Publix Chicken Tender Subs on Sale?" this amazing deal will last from Feb. 20 until Feb. 23.

During the sale, you can get your hands on any of the 58* (according to the Subs and Flatbreads section of Publix's website) sub-options for just $5.99.