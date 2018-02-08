CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A new food truck in the Queen City is serving a menu of only potato-based items and honestly, we're here for it.

Ace of Spuds just opened for business last month and it's already garnering quite a following.

The menu for Ace of Spuds consists of all potato, all the time. Here are some of their featured menu items:

Cheese Steak Potato

White American Cheese, Steak, Red/Green Peppers, Onions

Cajun Shrimp Potato

Shrimp, Chef Sauce, Green Onions

Seasonal Veggie Potato

White American Cheese, Seasonal Vegetables

Smoked Gouda Chicken Potato

Gouda Cheese, Chicken, Onions, Peppers, Red/Green Onions

Bacon & Cheddar Potato

Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Green Onions

Butter Potato w/ Chives

POTATO SKINS

Bacon & Cheddar Skins

(2) Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Green Onions, Sour Cream

Southwestern Skins

(2)Avocado, Black Beans, Corn, Cilantro, Chipotle Aioli

**Vegan options available for Seasonal Veggie Potato & Southwestern Skins: Vegan Butter, Vegan Cheese, Vegan Sour Cream

© 2018 WCNC