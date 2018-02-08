CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A new food truck in the Queen City is serving a menu of only potato-based items and honestly, we're here for it.
Ace of Spuds just opened for business last month and it's already garnering quite a following.
The menu for Ace of Spuds consists of all potato, all the time. Here are some of their featured menu items:
Cheese Steak Potato
White American Cheese, Steak, Red/Green Peppers, Onions
Cajun Shrimp Potato
Shrimp, Chef Sauce, Green Onions
Seasonal Veggie Potato
White American Cheese, Seasonal Vegetables
Smoked Gouda Chicken Potato
Gouda Cheese, Chicken, Onions, Peppers, Red/Green Onions
Bacon & Cheddar Potato
Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Green Onions
Butter Potato w/ Chives
POTATO SKINS
Bacon & Cheddar Skins
(2) Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Green Onions, Sour Cream
Southwestern Skins
(2)Avocado, Black Beans, Corn, Cilantro, Chipotle Aioli
**Vegan options available for Seasonal Veggie Potato & Southwestern Skins: Vegan Butter, Vegan Cheese, Vegan Sour Cream