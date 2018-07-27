Hello, Sailor, a new seafood restaurant in North Carolina, has made the list for "The 18 Best New Restaurants in America" by Eater.

Hello, Sailor is a very trendy, Instagram-friendly spot (definitely a plus in my book) in Cornelius, NC.

Eater reviewed the restaurant and said the meals here feel like an escape into summertime.

"Anything with crab (deviled in a dip with pimento cheese, presented as claws arranged on top of a pool of wasabi tobiko mayo) brings joy, as do platters of impeccably fried shrimp and flounder and lobster rolls featuring Joe Kindred’s famous milk bread. Cocktails show pluck, with some Tiki numbers whose tongue-in-cheek glassware reinforces both the restaurant’s design and nautical themes."

Hello, Sailor's menu is filled with fresh seafood entrees including a section of raw & chilled seafood.

Popular menu items: (From their Instagram page)

Crispy triggerfish sandwich with crab mayonnaise, vinegary quick pickles, and shredded lettuce on a deliciously chewy Martin’s bun topped with Geechie Boy benne seeds

Blue crab claws with crunchy chili oil and green coriander

Fresh Oysters

Chicago-ish style fried bologna sandwich

Alaskan king crab legs broiled with ghee, chili & lime zest

