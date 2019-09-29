CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Coffee-Chili Rubbed Steak Tacos with Roasted Sweet Potato and Black Bean Salsa with Chef Andria Gaskins



Makes 4 servings

Steak

1½ pounds flank steak

5 teaspoon coffee-chili rub, recipe follows

Salsa

1 medium sweet potato, peeled and diced

Vegetable oil

Kosher salt

Coarse-ground black pepper

1 small red onion, diced

½ red bell pepper, seeded and diced

½ yellow bell pepper, seeded and diced

½ cup canned black beans, drained and rinsed

1 tablespoon cilantro

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

Garnish

8 (4.5-inch) flour tortillas (street tacos)

2 jalapeños, sliced and seeds removed

1 avocado, chopped and tossed with 1 tablespoon lime juice

Queso fresco

2 limes, quartered

Preheat oven to 450 degrees.

Season flank steak with the spice blend, rubbing it all over the meat. Allow the steak to sit for 1 hour to come to room temperature.

Meanwhile, prepare the salsa. Line a baking sheet with foil and place on the baking sheet. Drizzle with oil and season with salt and pepper, tossing to coat. Roast the potatoes until tender and browned, about 20 minutes. Transfer to a large bowl and cool completely. Add the onion, bell peppers, black beans, cilantro, and lime juice to the bowl. Season with salt and pepper. Toss to combine.

Preheat a large grill pan over medium-high heat and brush with oil. Grill the steak until medium-rare, about 4 minutes per side. Remove the steak to a cutting board, cover with foil, and rest for 5 minutes. Cut the steak across the grain into ¼-inch thick slices.

To assemble your tacos, place slices of steak on the tortillas and top with sweet potato salsa. Garnish with sliced jalapeño, avocado, and queso fresco. Finish with a squeeze of lime juice

Coffee-Chili Spice Rub

¼ cup instant espresso powder

¼ cup ancho chili powder

¼ cup light brown sugar, packed

2 tablespoons smoked paprika

2 tablespoons kosher salt

1 tablespoon cumin

1½ teaspoons coarse-ground black pepper

1 teaspoon dried mustard

1 teaspoon dried oregano

½ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

Mix instant espresso powder, chili powder, brown sugar, paprika, salt, cumin, pepper, mustard, dried oregano, and red pepper flakes in a small bowl until combined.

