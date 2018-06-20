Hawkers, a restaurant that really focuses on creating delicious traditional Asian small plates, is coming to Charlotte, North Carolina.

In the locations section of their website, Hawkers has a 'coming soon' banner over Charlotte.

Hawkers will allow diners to experience Asian cuisine typically known as 'street food.'

"We hand-picked the best and most popular street foods from all over Asia and put them into one menu. In fact, most of these recipes have been handed down in the founders’ families for generations and are still served on the streets of Asia today!"

Each dish comes to your table when it's ready to go -- and diners can order as they eat.

Meilin Tompkins is a digital reporter for NBC Charlotte but used to live in Jacksonville, Fla. When she used to live in Florida she would dine at Hawkers a lot. Here is what she would order:

1. The Roti:

You have to try the Roti Canai, which is Malaysian flatbread served with a side of their signature curry sauce. Trust me -- it's addicting.

2. The Wok Fried Lettuce

I know to some people lettuce does not sound appealing -- especially when you're at an Asian restaurant that offers tons of great noodle and rice dishes but trust me. Order the Wok Fried Lettuce.

3. Curry Duck Noodles

If you're looking for a noodle dish -- I suggest the Curry Duck Noodles. The curry sauce on the dish is the same as the curry on the Roti Canai and it's out of this world.

