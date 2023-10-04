Shipley Do-Nuts coming to Concord in 2024

The Tar Heel State is getting a taste of Texas next year.

CONCORD, N.C. — A Texas treat is making its way to North Carolina, with a grand entrance set for 2024 in Concord.

Shipley Do-Nuts announced Wednesday it had signed a development deal with husband-and-wife franchisees John and Lillian Brijeski to bring a trio of stores to the Charlotte area starting late next year. The very first Shipley location in the state will open in Concord.

Shipley was founded in 1936 and has more than 340 locations across 12 states already. Rapid expansion across the American southeast has seen locations pop up in South Carolina, Maryland, and Georgia. Lillian Brejeski said a recent trip to the Palmetto State helped them decide to bring the do-nuts to the Tar Heel State.

“After trying Shipley Do-Nuts for the first time in South Carolina, we agreed they were delicious and that we needed to bring the world’s greatest do-nuts to the residents of North Carolina,” she said. “We also fell in love with the company and the Shipley story after our visit to Houston to explore the opportunity to open locations of our own. We love the Do-Happy motto and want to spread that theme throughout the Charlotte area.”

The Brijeskis are both touted as seasoned franchisees according to a news release from Shipley. They both owned and operated a Kumon Math & Reading Center in Tarrytown, New York for nine years before moving to Charlotte in 2021. John Brijeski is a CPA and a hotel industry CFO, while Lillian Brijeski is a former educator. Lillian will directly lead construction, hiring, and operations for the new shops.

“John and Lillian have experience in running a successful franchise business, a strong background in finance, a great first location and a passion for the Shipley Do-Nuts brand,” said Shipley Do-Nuts CEO Flynn Dekker. “Our focus is on growing our brand with high-quality franchisees, and they are the ideal partners to bring Shipley to North Carolina. We welcome them to the Shipley Do-Nuts family.”

In addition to selling more than 60 varieties of do-nuts, Shipley offers kolaches, hot coffee, and cold brew to patrons.