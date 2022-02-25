Slim Chickens is coming to north Charlotte in March. Here's what you can expect

Slim Chickens offers a little bit of everything, from sandwiches to chicken waffles to wings, and more.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you're hungry for chicken in the Queen City, then you're in luck!

Slim Chickens is opening its first location in the Carolinas on Tuesday, March 1.

Make sure to stop by at 5535 Prosperity Ridge Road and grab some delicious chicken from their extensive menu.

