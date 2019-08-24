CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On August 31, Snooze A.M. Eatery is celebrating National Bacon Day.

Here are some easy recipes to help honor the day:

Bacon it Easy: The perfect boozy brunch cocktail made with bacon-infused bourbon, peach simple syrup and lemonade; garnished with a peach slice and Tender Belly bacon

Ingredients:

Bacon Bourbon 1.5 oz

Peach Simple Syrup 1.5 oz

Lemonade 3 oz

Garnish with a bacon-wrapped Peach Slice

Bacon a Difference Benny: Seared, cider-braised, habanero Tender Belly Bacon served on top of a griddled English muffin, lightly buttered with bacon-espresso jam, poached eggs, and finished with cream cheese hollandaise

Ingredients:

1 english muffin sliced in half

1 Tb softened butter

2 Tb Espresso Bacon Jam (see recipe)

2 slices of your favorite thick-cut bacon cooked the way you like it

2ea poached eggs

2oz traditional hollandaise

1 dash paprika to garnish

Instructions:

Pre-Make the espresso bacon jam. Keep warm and set aside for later use Heat 2 quarts of water in a saucepan to a soft boil and add ¼ cup white vinegar Heat up an electric griddle to 350 degrees ( medium-low heat if using a pan and flame ) While you are waiting for the griddle to heat and water to boil. Make your traditional hollandaise When the hollandaise is made the griddle should be up to temperature. Slice the english muffin in half and spread the softened butter evenly over the nooks and crannies of each slice. Place the english muffins on the electric flat top, butter side down, for 3 minutes or until griddled to a perfect golden brown Take the griddled muffins off the griddle and spread 1Tb of the pre-made espresso bacon jam on each slice Add your favorite thick-cut bacon on top of the bacon jam In the soft boiling vinegar water, poach two eggs for 2 minutes and 30 seconds When eggs are poached soft, gently pull them from the water using a slotted spoon and place them on top of the english muffin sets Pour 1oz hollandaise over each of the soft poached eggs Garnish with paprika and enjoy

Sweet Swine O’ Mine: Buttermilk pancake with caramelized raw sugar and topped with bacon-whipped mascarpone, black peppercorn-infused Slopeside maple syrup, Tender Belly bacon crumble, and candied pecans

Ingredients:

4oz your favorite pancake batter

1 tsp raw or brown sugar

2 Tb Cooked chopped bacon

1.5oz Bacon whipped mascarpone (see recipe)

2oz black pepper maple syrup (see recipe)

1 Tb candied or toasted pecans

1 dash powdered sugar

Instructions:

Pre-Make 2 strips of crispy bacon. Chop to ¼, keep warm and set aside for later use Pre- Make Bacon whipped Mascarpone (see recipe) Pre- Make black pepper maple (see recipe) Pre-make the toasted or candied pecans Pre-Make your favorite Pancake batter On an electric flat top (heated to 325) cook 4 oz of pancake batter adding the tsp of raw or brown sugar to the cake before the flip When the pancake is done cooking place onto a plate with the caramelized sugar side up Place the warmed chopped bacon on the cake in the center Mound the bacon whipped mascarpone on top of the warm chopped bacon Pour the black pepper maple generously over the cake, bacon, and whip Top with toasted or candied pecans Garnish with powdered sugar

For National Bacon Day, Snooze locations will be donating to a local charity focused on health and culinary education.