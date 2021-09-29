x
South Carolina State Fair unveils new tasty treats

How about a Caramel Apple Cinnamon Roll? Need more? How about a deep fried lava cake, served on a stick?

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Will fall in the air, the South Carolina State Fair can't be far behind!

The fair runs from October 13 -24, offering 12 days of exhibits, riding, entertainment, and most importantly, the food.

Even last year when the fair was postponed, a drive-thru was set up to allow food vendors to sell their wares to folks craving that great fair food.

So, what's new in fair food this year? 

How about a Caramel Apple Cinnamon Roll? Officials say it's a fresh-baked cinnamon roll topped with warm cinnamon apples, caramel topping and icing.  

Need more? How about a deep fried lava cake, served on a stick.  

What's not to love?! 

We'll keep you updated as we learn about more delicious treats planned for the fair. 

