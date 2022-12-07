Steak 48 among OpenTable's top 100 restaurants in the US

While its sister locations in Arizona also made the list, Steak 48 is the only one representing Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte restaurant is among the top 100 across the US as selected by OpenTable diners.

On Wednesday, the restaurant reservation service announced Steak 48 made the cut as one of the most beloved eateries in the country. OpenTable said this was even more special since Steak 48 is the only Charlotte restaurant featured.

OpenTable said it analyzed more than 13 million verified reviews from restaurants across the country to make the list.

Steak 48's menu includes appetizers like lobster rolls and Shishito peppers; a selection of steak cuts including the New York Strip and filet mignon; and a variety of sides and desserts.

Steak 48 also shared the honor with its three sister restaurants in Scottsdale, Arizona: Steak 44, Ocean 44, and Dominick's Steakhouse.

