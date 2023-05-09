Suffolk Punch set to open in SouthPark Mall this weekend

The brewery, cafe, taproom and coffee bar will open its doors at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 13 in SouthPark Mall.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Suffolk Punch Brewing is set to open its new location in SouthPark later this weekend.

The brewery, cafe, taproom and coffee bar will open its doors at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 13 at SouthPark Mall.



"At more than 11,000 square feet of indoor/outdoor space, Suffolk Punch Brewing SouthPark, near Dick’s Sporting Goods and The Container Store at 4400 Sharon Road, will immediately elevate the drinking, dining, and entertainment options in the area," officials said in a news release.

Officials announced the coffee and espresso bar, which is accessible from the mall’s Dining Pavilion, will exclusively serve coffee from HEX Coffee Roasters including a full espresso bar menu, nitro cold brew and draft lattes, available all day.



Initially, Suffolk Punch Brewing SouthPark will be open 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 8 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday.

