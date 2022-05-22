Super G Mart expansion will feature international food hall and cultural hub

The North Carolina grocery retailer getting ready to open third location in Pineville which is seeing growth in local Asian community

PINEVILLE, N.C. — While Charlotte has become one of the fastest-growing cities in the country, a North Carolina grocery retailer is also expanding.

The Korean-owned Super G Mart on Independence Blvd. has already seen its customer base increase, and the owners believe now is the time to go big.

Peter Han, one of the owners of the family-owned business, said many excited customers drive by the soon-to-be third location, in what was once a Big K Mart in Pineville.

Han said, "I think right now is a good time for people who are interested in stepping outside of their comfort zone a little bit, and trying some other flavors."

A 25,000-square-foot food hall will serve authentic Thai, Korean, Vietnamese, Indian and Japanese cuisines, to name a few.

Han said, "We're trying to create a cultural hub. We're building this community center which is an 800-square-foot room. There's going to be language classes, cooking classes for customers that might not be familiar with some of our ingredients."

The 108,000 square foot space will also allow for a roomier layout with wider aisles. Han said, "We're an international grocery store, so we want customers to feel like they're traveling through different regions at every aisle that they go to."

The "G" stands for global, so Super G Mart will carry Caribbean and Latin foods, in addition to plenty of hard to find Asian ingredients. Fish will be sourced locally, as well as flown in. There will also be a 16-foot double-decker live fish tank.

Han said, "Generally, in South Charlotte and around this area, there is a pretty heavily dominance Asian community." He also said easy access from I-485 and Pineville Matthews Road was a factor when selecting a site. He said, "I don't think we were expecting to go this big, but I think it turned out to be a good idea so we can differentiate ourselves."

Han said the opening has been pushed back to August due to supply chain issues holding up some of the necessary equipment for the store and tenants.

Once things are up and running, Han said another goal is to partner with local organizations to host international events and festivals in their parking lot.

