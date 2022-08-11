Supperland's newest Speakeasy theme is: Agave & Spice

Supperland said you'll learn about the world of tequila and mezcal.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Another new cocktail experience coming to Supperland in Plaza Midwood.

Fans of the restaurant can now buy 10 seats to the Supperland Speakeasy for their new "agave and spice" themed experience.

Supperland said in a release:

Learn about the history of traditional agave distillation with fun, playful and original cocktails exploring the combinations of agave spirits and spices utilizing both molecular and culinary techniques. Expect to see clever riffs on classic cocktails, childhood favorites revisited and unique Supperland drinks. Get ready for a definite departure from your classic margarita and paloma cocktails!

Individual ticket sales are now ready for purchase, but they'll cost you. Tickets start at $169.

